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Still not ruled fully eligible by Arizona, transfer forward RJ Godfrey has received another setback via his Georgia lawsuit.

The Georgia Court of Appeals issued a stay of the injunction granted to Godfrey and other plaintiffs in the Georgia "five for five" case, according to Boise State professor Sam Ehrlich, meaning Godfrey is eligible to play a fifth season of college sports.

A hearing and other legal activity are expected in the weeks leading up to the start of the regular season on Nov. 2, when Arizona will face UCLA in Las Vegas, so it is still possible Godfrey could play for the Wildcats this season.

However, UA still has not cleared Godfrey to play in games, after keeping him out of the Wildcats' three exhibition games in Lithuania last month. Godfrey did go on the trip and is still practicing with the Wildcats.