“Fully supportive of Honor in his endeavor, and just like everything else, it's very fluid,” Hodge said. “We’re just going to support him through that process and see how it goes with him. You never want to say never.”

While Huff has been off the court while seeking his complaint, the many ineligible five-for-five players such as Godfrey and Houston guard Chandall Weaver are practicing but not playing in games.

Weaver is a plaintiff in a Tennessee lawsuit that generated a preliminary injunction allowing him to play, but the Tennessee Court of Appeals later granted a motion to stay the ruling, just as the Georgia Court of Appeals did in the Georgia lawsuit Godfrey is a part of.

Both players have remained in limbo since then.

“My conversation has been with him is real simple,” Sampson said of Weaver. It’s “if they grant you eligibility, I'm gonna look forward to coaching you. If not, I'll help you get to your next spot.”

Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz is taking an optimistic approach to his five-for-five players. Both of them, forward Parsa Fallah and guard Kashie Natt, have received injunctions allowing them to play for now, without an overriding ruling, and Lutz said he expects them to hold up.

“The way I look at it is, you treat them just like they're a part of the team and a significant part of the team,” Lutz said. “If for some reason that changes, it would be like a season-ending injury. That's the way I would treat it.”

Still, the whole situation doesn’t sit right with Lutz. Even as he says he grew up believing “if you live in a glass house, don’t throw rocks,” he tossed a few.