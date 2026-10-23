While reserve center Endi Aiyamenkhue has been out with an undisclosed injury, and forward RJ Godfrey remains ineligible, Lloyd used all 11 of his available scholarship players. Lloyd again started projected reserve Bryce James at shooting guard while also playing reserve centers Evan Otten and Ugnius Jarusevicius together at one point in the second half and deployed several walk-ons.

Lloyd has been going with a smaller lineup featuring Kharchenkov at power forward without Godfrey, but on Friday tried experimenting, somewhat unsuccessfully, with the bigger lineup featuring Jarusevicius and Otten.

"That wasn't very pretty today," Lloyd said. "I didn't sit there and think,`oh, that's great. Let's keep building on that.' Those guys, I mean, here's the deal: If they want to do that, they've got to make it obvious for me. And the way they make it obvious for me is they go in there and kick ass."

The Wildcats remain without Godfrey because of a stay against the preliminary injunction he received in his Georgia lawsuit that initially allowed him to play.

Austin Massey of the Texas Tech-focused Scarlet and Black Insider reported earlier Friday that oral arguments for the five-for-five appeal in the Georgia case are not scheduled until Jan. 12, and that plaintiffs have been considering other avenues. He also posted earlier that Texas Tech’s Jamichael Stillwell is withdrawing from the Georgia lawsuit.

However, as he did Wednesday at Big 12 media days, Lloyd said the possibility of Godfrey jumping to a Pima County legal avenue is still uncertain at this point.