Prefer us on Google Learn More

Several years after UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he first started talking to Kevin Pangos about becoming a coach — and more than a month after Lloyd agreed to hire him — it finally became official entering the weekend.

The former Gonzaga standout, who played for the Zags while Lloyd was an assistant coach for them, joined the UA bench as an assistant coach for the Wildcats' exhibition game with Eastern Washington on Friday at McKale.

Pangos announced his retirement from playing earlier this month and had been expected to join the UA staff since September but had a number of hoops to jump through. As a Canadian citizen, Pangos had to obtain a U.S. work visa as well as work his way through the UA hiring process before he was cleared Friday to join the UA staff.

"I'm glad we finally got it through the immigration system," Lloyd said, crediting UA senior associate AD Rachel Blunt for helping Pangos through the process. "It's been a long haul, but you have to be patient with that stuff, and it's no fault of anybody's. ... I think he's going to be a great asset for our team over the course of this season."

Lloyd served as a primary recruiter for Pangos, a native of a small town outside of Toronto who started 140 of 142 games he played for Gonzaga in a four-year career from 2011-12 to 2014-15. He was a key target of Arizona's defense in the Wildcats' 66-63 overtime victory over Gonzaga in a December 2014 game at McKale Center, when he had eight points, six assists and four turnovers.

Pangos became the 2015 WCC Player of the Year later that season, then went on to a productive 11-year pro career, playing mostly overseas but also spending 24 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22.