Caleb Holt came out of the gate in Arizona’s final exhibition game with the sort of aggression that could make a guy like Tommy Lloyd close his eyes.
On Arizona's first possession of its 85-54 win over Eastern Washington on Friday, the Wildcats' explosive freshman guard tossed a hard pass at Bryce James that couldn’t be secured.
On UA's second possession, Holt elevated on the break as he approached the lane, and threw to where forward Ivan Kharchenkov was running … after Kharchenkov had run there, so the ball headed straight out of bounds.
That was two turnovers in 52 seconds. Holt had two more turnovers over the next 10 minutes, too.
But Lloyd hung in there, maybe because the UA coach knew what could be next.
“Caleb’s relentless,” Lloyd said. “When you have somebody like him who's so talented, you just gotta ride some waves.”
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Sure enough, toward the end of the first half, it was Holt making the Eagles pay for one of their turnovers.
With just over four minutes left before halftime, Holt drove downcourt and bowled over a defender for a layup and hit the floor with the contact. Then, as he was just starting to get up, he quickly popped out his left arm to snatch an inbounds pass from the Eagles’ Andrew Cook, then rose up and put the ball back in again.
Boom. Arizona had extended a 41-17 lead to 45-17 and the game was, effectively, over.
“There's gonna be some aggressive plays and there's gonna be some mistakes,” Lloyd said of Holt. “It comes with the territory. I mean, he has five turnovers today, which is too many, so we'll take a look at where and why those are coming, and hopefully he'll be able to learn from it.”
Holt said he’s trying to. He said he’s been going with a “next play” mentality, moving on from mistakes quickly and trying to correct them.
But the difference is the pace that Holt does all that in.
“I feel like I can play fast sometimes,” Holt said. “I'm just finding a balance of changing my paces. That's one thing I've been working on in my individual workouts, just knowing when to slow the game down and knowing when to turn it up.”
Lloyd said Holt has been a “great student so far,” listening to the coaches as they watch his talent play out.
“A big part of the development with him is teaching him what we do and why we do it,” Lloyd said. “But while that process is taking place, (it’s) let him play with that energy and effort and those natural instincts he came here with.”
Holt wound up leading the Wildcats in scoring Friday, collecting 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting along with five rebounds and three steals, making up for his transgressions.
Not all his teammates were able to do the same.
In what Lloyd said was particularly "tough sledding," the Wildcats had 13 turnovers combined from Holt, Kharchenkov (four) and point guard Derek Dixon (four). And all that was happening when the Wildcats are winding down the preseason, in what was really their sixth exhibition game, counting the three games UA played in Lithuania in August.
"I just thought it was guys being really soft and maybe a little bit selfish," Lloyd said of what were the Wildcats' 20 total turnovers. "I mean, we did things today that I was just like ... you remember those Mad Lib books? They were just kind of filling in their own words."
Lloyd said part of the problem was that the Wildcats had been "a little disjointed" in practices lately, in part because they were stacking off days to make sure they didn't go over NCAA practice limits.
But the Wildcats left McKale on Friday with just over a week before their Nov. 2 season opener against UCLA in Las Vegas with plenty of questions left.
A 31-point exhibition win over a Big Sky Conference team gave Lloyd the chance to experiment again with his roster and potential rotation, but might not have provided many answers.
Able to use all 11 of his available scholarship players but needing to go small with power forward RJ Godfrey still ineligible, Lloyd again started projected reserve Bryce James at shooting guard but pulled him after two minutes and 17 seconds, indicating he was also at fault on that first possession where Holt was charged with a turnover.
“He can't start the game the way he did today,” Lloyd said of James. “He had a couple defensive errors. He didn't run our first play right, and that’s stuff he really hasn't been doing. Hopefully it’s just a little bit of bad luck, and he'll learn from it and be better.”
Lloyd said James had been a little sick earlier in the week and might have not felt like himself, with the Wildcats’ smaller starting lineup struggling initially.
“I want Bryce to take advantage of this opportunity and play with this relentless effort and energy, because he keeps raising the standard there,” Lloyd said. “I think that confidence will seep into the other parts of his game. He's right on the cusp of being a real player, and I'm excited to keep pushing him. But again, he's young, and we always knew Bryce was going to be a little bit of a late bloomer.”
Lloyd subbed in freshman Cameron Holmes for James with 17:43 still left in the first half, with Holmes going on to collect four points, three rebounds and four assists. James finished with three points but no assists or rebounds in 15 minutes.
While the Wildcats’ smaller lineup had its limitations Friday, so did its bigger one. Already having tried Krivas and reserve center Ugnius Jarusevicius together at times earlier in the preseason, Lloyd this time trotted out Jarusevicius and shot-swatting (but foul-prone) fellow backup Evan Otten.
"That wasn't very pretty," Lloyd said. "I didn't sit there and think,`Oh, that's great. Let's keep building on that.' Those guys, I mean, here's the deal: If they want to do that, they've got to make it obvious for me. And the way they make it obvious for me is they go in there and kick ass."
Lloyd said both players belong at Arizona but that they have to produce better results. He indicated he wasn’t sure if the Wildcats could even go with Krivas and Jarusevicius together at this point, either.
“We’ve got to be able to survive defensively if we do that,” Lloyd said. “We’ve got to be able to move the ball offensively. Today, I know we didn't do Oogie and Mo. We did Oogie and Evan, but it just felt like the ball didn't move. The ball screens didn't work. The guards were just doing random things, so it was hard to evaluate because I don't know what we were doing on offense.”
Of course, issues with both the Wildcats' bigger and the smaller lineups might be easily go away, at least at times, if Godfrey can get cleared to play and start at power forward.
The Wildcats remain without the Clemson transfer because of a stay against the preliminary injunction he received in his Georgia five-for-five lawsuit, and the case remains largely stalled.
Earlier on Friday, Austin Massey of the Texas Tech-focused Scarlet and Black Insider reported that oral arguments for the five-for-five appeal in the Georgia case are not scheduled until Jan. 12, and that plaintiffs have been considering other avenues. He also posted that Texas Tech’s Jamichael Stillwell is withdrawing from the Georgia lawsuit.
However, as Lloyd did Wednesday at Big 12 media days, the UA coach said the possibility of Godfrey jumping out of the Georgia case and toward a Pima County legal avenue remains uncertain.
"We're not there with any definitive decisions, but I know we're definitely looking at options," Lloyd said. "I just don't have a good option to give you guys right now that would be worthy of you printing."
Lloyd said Godfrey continues to practice with the Wildcats and his fine physically, though he doesn’t get many first-team reps because the team has to prepare others who are more certain to play.
So, even if he were somehow able to play against UCLA, Godfrey might be at a disadvantage. But Lloyd says he's looking long past Nov. 2 in any case.
“I'm not worried about the first game. I'm worried about the season,” Lloyd said. “Getting him back would be a definite boost to our program and to our roster, and I would feel pretty good long term if we get him back.
"But, hey, we're at where we're at. So we'll just keep pressing forward, and we'll see where we end up.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe