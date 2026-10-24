Lloyd subbed in freshman Cameron Holmes for James with 17:43 still left in the first half, with Holmes going on to collect four points, three rebounds and four assists. James finished with three points but no assists or rebounds in 15 minutes.

While the Wildcats’ smaller lineup had its limitations Friday, so did its bigger one. Already having tried Krivas and reserve center Ugnius Jarusevicius together at times earlier in the preseason, Lloyd this time trotted out Jarusevicius and shot-swatting (but foul-prone) fellow backup Evan Otten.

"That wasn't very pretty," Lloyd said. "I didn't sit there and think,`Oh, that's great. Let's keep building on that.' Those guys, I mean, here's the deal: If they want to do that, they've got to make it obvious for me. And the way they make it obvious for me is they go in there and kick ass."

Lloyd said both players belong at Arizona but that they have to produce better results. He indicated he wasn’t sure if the Wildcats could even go with Krivas and Jarusevicius together at this point, either.

“We’ve got to be able to survive defensively if we do that,” Lloyd said. “We’ve got to be able to move the ball offensively. Today, I know we didn't do Oogie and Mo. We did Oogie and Evan, but it just felt like the ball didn't move. The ball screens didn't work. The guards were just doing random things, so it was hard to evaluate because I don't know what we were doing on offense.”

Of course, issues with both the Wildcats' bigger and the smaller lineups might be easily go away, at least at times, if Godfrey can get cleared to play and start at power forward.