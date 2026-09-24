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Arizona’s highest-rated freshman last season, guard Brayden Burries opened with a game-high 22 points in the Red-Blue Showcase, helped lead the Wildcats to the Final Four and eventually became the one-and-done NBA Draft lottery pick everyone expected him to be.

Maybe it works out that way for Caleb Holt, too.

A top five rated recruit in the class of 2026, the prolific shooting guard from Alabama is scheduled to make his public McKale Center debut on Saturday in Arizona’s Red-Blue scrimmage, en route to what is also roundly expected to be an NBA Draft lottery selection.

“That's all cool and everything,” Holt said of the expectations on him. “But I feel like we have a job here, and that's to get better every day and to win. I feel like if we do that all that will take care of itself later … I'm not worried about the future. I'm worried about the next few months with Arizona basketball.”

Also, as Holt already has found to some degree, his path might not be a straight line.

Burries proved as much last season, going just 1 for 6 from the field and fouling out against Florida in the Wildcats’ season opener, then struggling against UCLA and UConn in the Wildcats’ other early season marquee games before morphing into their leading scorer.

While it happened only during exhibitions in Lithuania last month, Holt struggled in his first appearances in a Wildcat uniform: He averaged 11.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over three games but shot just 29.5% from the field – and hit only 3 of 12 3-pointers, missing shots from all levels that he is known to make.