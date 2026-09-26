Love did not get picked in the 2025 NBA Draft but signed with Portland and averaged 10.4 points in 49 games as a rookie. He’s currently on the roster of the Philadelphia 76ers.

G Bennedict Mathurin (2020-21 to 2021-22)

Mathurin played on Miller’s last team and Lloyd’s first team. He blossomed under the rookie head coach.

Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American for a UA squad that went 33-4 and reached the Sweet 16. Mathurin led the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game while chipping in 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

A high-flying 6-foot-6 wing from Montreal, Mathurin became an excellent 3-point shooter. He averaged 2.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc that season.

Mathurin did some of his best work in the postseason, scoring 27 points in Arizona’s win over UCLA in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament title game and dropping 30 against TCU in an overtime victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mathurin was the sixth overall pick in the ’22 NBA Draft. He spent his first three-plus seasons with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the L.A. Clippers. He signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in August.

F Azuolas Tubelis (2020-21 to 2022-23)

Like Mathurin, Tubelis began his UA career under Miller and finished it under Lloyd. “Zu” proved to be a perfect fit in Lloyd’s two-big, ball-sharing system.