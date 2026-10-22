“I thought about it for a day or two, and I said, ‘playing friends just kind of sucks,’ ” Monson said.

So he scratched the idea. Besides, Monson said he had already arranged revenue-producing games this season at Stanford, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, UNLV and Wyoming. “The whole West Coast, basically,” Monson said.

But there was another possibility, and one that didn’t mean the two had to face each other over anything consequential: NCAA rules began allowing Division I teams to face each other in exhibition games starting last year, and then started allowing teams to schedule a third exhibition game this year.

So, finally, Monson and the Eagles are heading to McKale.

Lloyd said, “That's a great idea, that'd be super fun,” Monson said. But “he called me (Monday) and says, ‘I am going to have to get ready for all those damn zones you did on me in the NCAA tournament.’ I said, ‘Tommy, you don't have to get ready for anything you don't want to. You're doing me a favor, and if you don't want me to play any zone, I won't play any zone.’ ”

While it is common that coaches agree to throw out certain schemes in closed preseason scrimmages so as to better test each other, it isn’t always the case in exhibition games.

Yet Lloyd said Monson went out of his way to offer help.

“He’s such a good guy; he called me and asked, ‘Anything in particular you want us to do or not do?’ ” Lloyd said. “I’m like, ‘No, just coach how you would to win a game.’ We've got to play against zone … those are things we’ve got to figure out.”