Empty arenas aren't impacting hoops outcomes, experts say, even though it feels that way

When the Arizona Wildcats jog into ASU’s Desert Financial Arena on Thursday, Michael Phelps (or some random bare-chested dudes) won’t be popping out of the “Curtain of Distraction.” There won’t be a full, rowdy 942 Crew student section. Nobody will be around to wear “No Pity for the Kitty” T-shirts or wave signs of similar sentiments.

And ever-demonstrative ASU coach Bobby Hurley will have exactly no one other than his own players to fire up.

The Sun Devils’ homecourt advantage will be reduced, for sure. But maybe not by quite as much as appearances suggest.

College basketball analytics guru Ken Pomeroy says home teams have won conference games 56.6% of the time so far this season, compared with 60% over the previous four seasons, and has adjusted his homecourt factor to two-thirds of what it was with fans present.

But that only translates into about a point less of an advantage than what he’d normally assign to a home team, depending on the team and arena in question — while two Las Vegas oddsmakers say they are generally giving home college basketball teams about a half-point or full point less per game.