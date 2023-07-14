Dominique McBryde knows that sometimes that split-second pausing and pivoting on the court makes all the difference.

She's learned that the same philosophy works off the court, as well.

Just a few months ago, McBryde was at a crossroads, ready to retire from playing professional basketball but not quite knowing what exactly came next.

Friday morning, the University of Evansville announced that McBryde had joined the staff as a graduate assistant.

"I am so excited to be part of the Aces athletic programs and work with the women's basketball coaching staff," McBryde, 26, said in a press release. "Not only will I be back in the great basketball state of Indiana, but I get to be part of something special that is being built here in Evansville."

Bedford, McBryde's home, is only two hours away from Evansville, so it's the ideal place to start this new chapter. When she talked about retiring, one of the main reasons was to be closer to her family.

McBryde, who was the first Wildcat to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, was one of the foundational players during the start of the Adia Barnes coaching era. She helped put the program back on the map. McBryde transferred from Purdue and sat out a year along with Tee Tee Starks and Aari McDonald. This trio, along with Sam Thomas and Cate Reese, brought the Wildcats the 2019 WNIT title, as well as being ranked in the AP's Top 25 for the first time in more than a decade.

After graduating in 2020 and missing out on playing in the NCAA Tournament as a Wildcat (the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19), McBryde played professionally overseas in Luxembourg, New Zealand, Greece and Hungary. This past season she played in Hungary, averaging 13.6 points, 1.9 steals, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.1 minutes per game.

"I am thrilled Dominique has joined our staff!" Evansville coach Robyn Scherr-Well said. "She will be a star in this profession. Her playing experience speaks for itself, but it is her energy, her character and her heart for creating a great student-athlete experience that sets her apart."