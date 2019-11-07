• Who: Illinois (1-0) at Arizona (1-0)

Top UA freshman debuts under Sean Miller

Player/Season/Opponent/Production

Kobi Simmons 2016-17 Michigan State 18 points, six rebounds in 26 minutes off bench

Deandre Ayton 2017-18 NAU 19 points, 12 rebounds

Aaron Gordon 2013-14 Cal Poly 13 points, 10 rebounds

Zeke Nnaji 2019-20 NAU 20 points, three rebounds, 9 of 12 shooting

Lauri Markkanen 2016-17 Michigan State 13 points, six rebounds, 2 of 3 3-pointers

Solomon Hill 2009-10 NAU 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists

Brandon Williams 2018-19 13 points, five assists, no turnovers

Brandon Ashley 2012-13 Charleston Southern 12 points, eight rebounds

Nick Johnson 2011-12 Valparaiso 14 points, six assists, 8 for 9 free throws

Note: All games played at McKale Center except 2016-17 opener against Michigan State, which was played in Honolulu as part of the Armed Forces Classic.