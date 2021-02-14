Kerr Kriisa's confidence quickly rising, even if last-second shot didn't fall vs. Ducks

“His main task was to deal with the Estonian leader,” Russia coach Sergei Bazarevich said.

Kriisa was 0 for 4 from 3 against Russia that day and he didn’t hit a game-winner on Saturday, when he clearly wasn’t happy.

“Of course, it’s hard because you start looking at all the game, and all the little details, little mistakes we did and basically this cost us the game,” Kriisa said. “One-possession games are always the worst.”

But there’s also no doubt Kriisa has some perspective.

Kriisa has only played in four college games since becoming eligible on Feb. 4 and three of them have been losses, the last two by a total of just five points.

It could be worse. Kriisa didn’t have the ball in his hands at all for the Wildcats’ first 17 games, handcuffed by the NCAA clearinghouse because of arrangements that had been made for him to play for a Lithuanian club.

“Now it’s already better because I know I have a chance to play,” Kriisa said. “Before it was really mentally tough because you practice, you work hard every day, you’re just like everybody else — but then the game day comes and you just have to hype everybody up because I can’t step myself on the court.