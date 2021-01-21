Azuolas Tubelis' buzzer-beating putback gives Arizona 84-82 win over ASU in Tempe

TEMPE – Azuolas Tubelis tipped in a wayward 3-pointer from James Akinjo just before the buzzer to give the Arizona Wildcats an 84-82 win over ASU on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena, putting a surprising finish to a game the Sun Devils had found some late momentum in.
Akinjo led the Wildcats with 24 points and three assists while hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers and the Wildcats shot 47.5% overall. ASU shot 46.3% and took 12 more free throws than the Wildcats, scoring six more points from the line than UA.
ASU led 82-77 entering the final two minutes but a 3-pointer from Akinjo and two free throws from Terrell Brown tied it entering the final minutes. ASU’s Alonzo Verge then missed a jumper but the Wildcats couldn’t capitalize on it after Azuolas Tubelis was called for an offensive foul with 32 seconds left, giving the Sun Devils the ball back.
But Martin drove inside and couldn’t get off a viable shot, giving UA a last second chance to win it. Akinjo’s 3 appeared to be partially blocked and floated well short of the basket but Tubelis grabbed it and rose up to put it in just before the buzzer hit.
The win moved Arizona to 11-3 overall and 5-3 in the Pac-12 while ASU dropped to 4-7 and 1-4. The intrastate rivals will meet again Monday at McKale Center, in a game the Pac-12 moved up from March 6 in order to keep the last week of the regular season open for makeup games.
Picked to finish second in the Pac-12’s official preseason poll, the Sun Devils were in a place of desperation entering Thursday’s game, having lost four in a row while four games in the past month were postponed because of COVID issues. They had also been without guard Remy Martin, who missed two games while attending a family funeral, and center Jalen Graham, who was out with mononucleosis.
But Martin returned last Saturday at Oregon State and Graham returned Thursday, giving the Sun Devils a nearly full complement of players this time.
After Benn Mathurin tied the game at 69 on a layup with 5:48 let, the Sun Devils scored seven straight points on four more free throws and a 3-pointer from Remy Martin.
Over the first 12 minutes, UA lost its four-point halftime lead by allowing ASU to shoot 10 free throws, and making 10 of them. The Sun Devils first took a brief 45-43 lead five minutes into the half on a dunk from Chris Osten, and later returned from UA’s 56-50 lead by ripping off seven straight points that were capped by a 3-pointer from Josh Christopher that made it 57-56 with 10:15 left in the half.
IN the first half, Akinjo had 14 points and two assists to lead UA to a 31-27 halftime lead.
The Wildcats shot just 38.7% overall but made 7 of 11 3-pointers to stay ahead of the Sun Devils after the first minute of the game and take leads of up to 11 points. Akinjo was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while Terrell Brown (1-1), Terry (1-1) and Benn Mathurin (2-6) also made 3s.
Leading 25-14 with 7:31 left in the first half, the Wildcats let the game get close toward halftime with turnovers on three straight possessions, including a steal by ASU’s Remy Martin from Arizona’s Jordan Brown that led to a fast-break bucket by Holland Woods.
Arizona wound up going scoreless for four minutes and six seconds before Akinjo made a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and in, giving UA a 28-23 lead.
The Wildcats carried a 25-23 lead into the final media timeout of the first half, with 3:49 left but had a three-point play from Jordan Brown and a three-point shot from Terrell Brown down the stretch.
The Wildcats jumped on ASU early, taking a 9-3 lead two minutes into the game after a 3 from Akinjo and a 20-10 lead after 10 minutes after Mathurin made a 3-pointer and Akinjo hit a jumper. At that point, the Wildcats had also held ASU to just 28.6% shooting (2 of 8 from 3).