Five-star 2020 point guard Caleb Love of St. Louis confirmed that Arizona is among his final six choices, along with North Carolina, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville and Missouri.
all glory to God for putting me in the position today! TOP 6!🙏🏽 @BillionBus pic.twitter.com/3OgmrnJFP6— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) August 2, 2019
Love retweeted a Rivals link on Tuesday reporting that he was already down to those same six choices, though Rivals has since removed the story.
Love participated in USA Basketball's Junior minicamp last week in Colorado Springs. He told HoopSeen during the camp that he had yet to visit UA and North Carolina, and that he planned to sign a letter-of-intent before his high school season.
Devin Askew's decision to remain in the class of 2021 could be putting more emphasis on Arizona's pursuit of 2020 point guards.