After keeping a low profile on Arizona's campus following his departure from the Wildcats in October, Belgian forward Omar Thielemans told Watch Stadium he will transfer to Wright State.
Thielemans didn't respond to a message seeking confirmation, but he did retweet Watch Stadium.
Thielemans left the Wildcats in October without appearing on the court. His departure came after UA coach Sean Miller suggested Thielemans wouldn't play much this season, if at all.
The Star sought a comment from Thielemans following his October departure. Theilemans responded on Dec. 9 by asking what sort of questions he might be asked. A follow-up message received no response.
During UA's preseason media day on Oct. 1, Miller said of Thielemans:
"You know, Omar is a great kid and he's really in a transition from FIBA basketball and playing in Europe to playing college basketball at a high level. I think the best years are ahead of him. I think he's more of a developmental player, development being at the forefront of what we're trying to do. We're excited to have him as part of our program."
Since he didn't play for the Wildcats this season, Thielemans will likely be able to play for Wright State at the end of the fall semester next year. He will still have to satisfy the year-in-residence required of four-year transfers.
Chase Jeter said Dylan Smith brought UA energy as a starter Wednesday while also helping the Wildcats gingerly bring Brandon Williams back from injury. Miller said Williams bruised his knee in a collision with Justin Coleman on Dec. 14 in practice.
"Brandon Williams is kind of dealing with getting his body right so we’re just hoping that everybody can stay healthy," Jeter said. "It’s a long season so and we need guys. There’s no telling when something might happen to me Brandon or anything but we’re just trying to keep guys healthy and that we can count on people when it’s their time to step up."
Devonaire Doutrive played in his first game since Nov. 29 against Georgia Southern, with two points in seven minutes, and Miller said again that he will play him more often.
"We have to play Devonaire more," Miller said. "He’s slowly but surely coming around every day in practice. What I love about Devonaire is he has innate confidence. He’s not out there trying to not make a mistake. He’s out there playing and he has a lot of talent as he gets stronger and more experienced.
"The better days are ahead for Devonaire and he knows that but on this year’s team, I think we’re now at a point where allowing him to grow and play more minutes makes a lot of sense and it was good to get him in the game tonight.
"We’d planned on doing that it’s just that we’ve been in a couple of tough games recently at Alabama, Baylor, and sometimes when your’e that ninth or 10th guy the window doesn’t open for you. Right now we’re better to play him a segment because he’s going to give us energy and effort. I love his attitude. Confidence is a big deal. And he has it."
