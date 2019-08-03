Four-star forward Donovan "Puff" Johnson told Stockrisers he will remain in the class of 2020 and listed Arizona among his top seven finalists.
Johnson also listed Pitt, Ohio State, Miami, Louisville, Notre Dame and North Carolina.
Over the summer, Johnson had considered moving up to the class of 2019 but ran into difficulty getting approval from his high school, Moon Area.
Moon Area requires “a couple of things that will be tough to do in the summer,” his father, Gilbert, who played with UA coach Sean Miller at Pitt, told the Star last month at Peach Jam. “Right now they’re talking to the superintendent to see if we can accomplish it. We’ll know something (soon).”
Arizona appeared to be interested in Johnson regardless of what he decided, and it was no surprise Johnson listed the Wildcats among his top seven.
“There’s a lot of positives with Arizona,” Johnson told the Star at Peach Jam. “It’s a great atmosphere. Great facility. Great legacy. Great coach. I just can’t speak highly enough about them.”
Johnson's decision to remain in the 2020 is another sign that Arizona's 2019-20 roster is probably set at this point.