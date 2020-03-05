Nico Mannion leads Arizona Wildcats to 83-62 win over Washington State

Gettings had six points during the run while Mannion had nine. The Wildcats fed their run by scoring 11 points total off seven WSU turnovers, while the Cougars also missed all seven shots they managed to take.

Arizona wound up shooting 57.1% in the second half to finish with 47.1% overall shooting, and hitting 9 of 18 3-pointers. The Wildcats totaled 23 points off 17 Cougar turnovers.

In the first half, Nnaji shot 6 for 9 from the field to score nearly half of the team’s points but all other Arizona players combined for only 25% shooting while UA made just 3 of 10 3-pointers.

The Cougars managed to keep the lead despite getting just six points on 3-for-8 shooting from Elleby. Guard Isaac Bonton led WSU with nine points in the half, shooting just 2 of 10 from the field but hitting all four free throws he took.

Arizona jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, with Nnaji scoring the first six points, but the Cougars then went on an 8-0 run to pull within one. Arizona never led by more than seven the rest of the half and lost the lead with 1:47 left in the half when WSU's Tony Miller hit two free throws.