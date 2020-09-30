Pac-12 adds additional 'survelliance' layer of COVID-19 testing

Already with rapid-result testing and PCR testing, the Pac-12 announced a partnership that it says will allow its schools to administer an additional, highly accurate test that will return results in 24 hours.
The test, known as RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) is produced by Fulgent Genetics that is in addition to the rapid testing the conference secured with Quidel Corporation.
“RT-PCR is regarded as the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, providing the highest level of sensitivity and specificity," said Brandon Perthuis, Fulgent's chief commercial officer. "We have built technology platforms around our test to make it scalable for the Pac-12, which allows us to deliver results within 24 hours of receipt of the sample for testing. We are excited to partner with the Pac-12 and look forward to helping keep their athletic programs running safely.”
Oregon State senior associate AD Doug Ackerman, who is chairing the Pac-12's COVID-related health initiative committee, said "providing additional resources at the level of what Fulgent Genetics offers is a tremendous addition for our athletics departments and staff as we continue to strive for the most secure and safe environment for our student-athletes’ return to play.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!