Postgame notes from Corvallis: On Koloko's adjustments, turning over the Beavers and more

It didn’t last long, but OSU’s zone defenses threw off the Wildcats again early Sunday.

“I think when they put the zone up in the beginning, we just started to look around,” guard Kerr Kriisa said. “Even even though we were prepared, we didn't really we didn't attack the zone like we practiced. But once the game went on, we felt more comfortable.”

It helped that the Wildcats worked the ball inside to Oumar Ballo, who hit two baskets that immediately helped UA pull out of its early 13-7 deficit.

Ballo rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Pelle Larsson and put it in to cut OSU’s lead to 13-9,then scored inside 40 seconds later after a turnover by Beaver guard Gianni Hunt.

“I think in the beginning it was a little bit shaky, but once the bench got in, the bench really got us going,” Kriisa said. “From then on, we never looked back.”

Oregon State had just 12 combined turnovers during its previous two games but 22 alone on Saturday. While Lloyd said he didn’t necessarily envision a particular outcome, he said he knew pressuring the Beavers was part of the plan as it always is.