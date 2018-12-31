Reeling UCLA will head into the Pac-12 season with a new coach.
Several websites cited unnamed sources late Sunday night saying UCLA is firing coach Steve Alford after the Bruins lost a fourth straight game Saturday, at home to Liberty.
Bilo Rated Sports appeared to first cite a source saying a buyout had been negotiated, while Bruin Report Online said negotiations went on throughout Sunday before an agreement was reached Sunday evening.
Bruins Nation said Alford was due about $4.5 million if he was fired now or in the spring, though UCLA will have to find and pay for an interim head coach.
The move has obvious significance for Arizona, which competes directly with UCLA on the recruiting trail as well as in the Pac-12. The Bruins have landed two former UA commits in recent seasons, T.J. Leaf and Shareef O'Neal, while also landing other UA targets such Jaylen Hands, David Singleton and Jonah Bolden.
UCLA was picked to finish second in the Pac-12, behind Oregon and ahead of Washington and Arizona. The Bruins are 7-6 entering conference play, starting Thursday at home against Stanford.
Alford was 124-63 over five-plus seasons with the Bruins.