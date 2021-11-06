Pelle Larsson's expected return gives Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd more options in lineup

“I think he's really, really grown there. He had a couple times (against Eastern New Mexico) where he got down in a stance, or even off the ball, and he was in the right position. So I was really happy with that.”

After his first eight players, Lloyd has another three players who appear capable of helping in spots: sophomore center Oumar Ballo, who has 260 pounds on his 7-foot frame for more physical interior matchups; plus 6-foot-6 freshman wings Adama Bal and Shane Nowell.

Bal, a 17-year-old from Paris who was initially viewed as a longer-term project, has shown enough promise and court intelligence that Lloyd said he will not redshirt this season.

“That’s never been a plan of mine,” Lloyd said. “Maybe there are certain years you could redshirt him, but I don't know if we have enough depth to redshirt him and I think he's a good player.

“He's one of the quickest learners I've ever seen for a young kid, which is one of the greatest skills you can have when you're developing player. I'm really excited to see where he goes over the course of the season and I'm really excited to see what he looks like a year from now.”