Sean Miller asked Dylan Smith about not starting, then kept him in Arizona Wildcats' lineup anyway

His fourth 3 gave UA a 59-43 lead and then Max Hazzard followed with a corner 3 to put UA ahead by 19.

Miller said he ultimately decided to keep Smith in the starting lineup because “I don't want Dylan Smith to be the scapegoat because we lost a home game or because he's shooting” poorly.

If he had changed the lineup, Miller said, not starting Smith would confirm the coach was blaming him.

Besides, as Miller said after UA's loss to UCLA last Saturday, he has stuck with Smith because of the length and defensive effort he gives on the other end of the court.

“There's a reason that Dylan starts, and it's through his hard work and he's a two-way player. He gives a lot of hustle and a lot of effort on the defensive end. He did that as well tonight but I thought he played within himself, and his 3-point shooting really broke the game open in the second half.”

You could say the shooting was a monkey off Smith's back, though Smith said he never really looked at it that way.

He said he took the same approach to his shots no matter what was being said in the stands, in the media or in social media.