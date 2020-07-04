Zeke Nnaji’s personality could help him scale NBA draft boards

Still, it isn’t clear exactly what Nnaji’s ability and accomplishments will translate into on draft night.

Nnaji is projected a low first-round pick by the Athletic at 25, a high second-round pick by ESPN (35) and NBADraft.net (33) and sits squarely on the fence in Hoopshype’s composite mock draft, where he’s ranked No. 30, which coincides with the last pick in the first round.

Whatever the case, Pensack said he believes Nnaji will be drafted higher than expected, largely because of who is he off the court as much as who he is on it.

“When you look back at drafts, there’s always all these hits and misses and surprises, and a lot of that comes down to stuff that has nothing to do with a player as a player — it has to do with a player as a person,” Pensack said. “My message to teams is Zeke is No. 1 when it comes to being the most likely to hit his ceiling, wherever that ceiling is.

“Teams have to figure out where the ceiling is. But I just know that whatever that is, he will get there because he doesn’t go out to clubs or do any of the stuff that a lot of young guys are doing. He’s just not going to get in his own way. He’s laser-focused on being the best he can be.”

Pinder reportedly signing with Australian club