And the winner of Arizona's No. 1 jersey is ... wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III
082021-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill forces his way past Oregon State defensive back Isaiah Dunn during their 2019 game at Arizona Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2019

SB3 will be wearing No. 1.

Veteran Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill III has earned the right to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Wildcats, his father posted on Facebook.

Nine players were in the running for the number, which was to be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, workout attendance and on-field performance. First-year coach Jedd Fisch said it was possible two players could wear No. 1 – one on offense, one on defense – but Berryhill is the only known recipient.

Entering his fifth season, Berryhill is Arizona’s leading returning receiver. Berryhill had 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in five games. For his career, Berryhill has 56 receptions, 733 yards and eight scores in 25 contests.

Berryhill, a Tucson native, began his college career as a walk-on. He had been wearing No. 86.

In addition to winning the contest for the No. 1 jersey, Berryhill this week was named one of the Wildcats’ six team captains.

Arizona is set to open the 2021 season next Saturday against UNLV in Las Vegas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

