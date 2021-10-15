Arizona-CU storylines: Stevie Rocker Jr.’s unique role, Wildcats' last win, Boobie Curry’s comeback

Turner has proved Brown wrong. The third-year safety has become one of the Wildcats’ most trusted defenders, playing almost every defensive snap in three of the first five games. A targeting disqualification sidelined him for portions of the other two.

Brown’s doubts had nothing to do with Turner’s athletic ability. Turner initially resisted some of Brown’s teachings. Turner has become “much more coachable,” Brown said.

“He was looking at it like it was a personal affront,” Brown said. “I tried to sell him on the fact that, ‘Hey, I'm here to help you. That's what we're trying to do here. We all want to get better.’ ”

Turner said he sometimes has “trust issues” when he meets new people. Aside from safeties coach Chuck Cecil, who previously was an off-field analyst, Arizona has a new coaching staff.

Turner and Brown had a talk before the season. Turner told Brown he was “all in.”

“New staff, you're not going to believe everything they say at first,” Turner said. “It was just a process. Nothing personal, though. I'm on board 100%.”

Turner’s play has improved since a rough outing in Week 2 against San Diego State. Pro Football Focus charged him with four missed tackles. He has had only two since.