PJ Johnson monitored Day 3 of the 2019 NFL draft on Saturday with about 35 friends and family members at his uncle Morris’ house in Sacramento. The former Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle couldn’t sit still.
Johnson attempted to watch the draft as a fan, but that was impossible because his name could be called at any moment. He would peek at the TV, step outside, answer a phone call, guzzle some water. He tried to stay cool and calm. It wasn’t easy.
The seventh and final round arrived, and Johnson still hadn’t been picked. He was on the phone with the Baltimore Ravens, who wanted to sign him as a free agent, when a number popped up with a Michigan area code. The Detroit Lions would be on the clock soon. They had brought Johnson in for a pre-draft visit.
Sure enough, the Lions were calling to tell Johnson they were drafting him. Detroit selected Johnson with the 15th pick of the seventh round, No. 229 overall.
“I was so hurt about the situation,” Johnson said by phone Saturday. “God got me a better one.”
Many contend that it’s better to be an undrafted free agent than a seventh-round pick because you can choose your destination. Johnson didn’t feel that way as the final day of the draft unfolded. He ranked being picked as the fourth-best moment of his life behind the births of his two kids and graduating from the UA.
“You feel wanted,” Johnson said. “After the draft, you’re the one trying to get on a team. You’ve still gotta prove yourself (as a draft pick), but it’s more of a positive mentality.”
Johnson heads to Detroit after one season with the Wildcats. The transfer from City College of San Francisco became an immediate starter for UA, accumulating 31 tackles in 10 games. He had 8.5 stops for losses, including three sacks, plus two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one safety.
Johnson began his college career at Sacramento State, where he was plagued by health problems. A burst appendix and a leg tumor cost him two of his first three seasons.
Johnson wasn’t on any NFL team’s radar heading into last season.
“He was a guy that … burst onto the scene in September,” Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn told reporters. “I remember the first grade rolling in on him in late September that was pretty good, and another one in early November. Then we watched him, did a workout out there, actually brought him in for a 30-(player official) visit because he was (a) noncombine guy.
“That was how it kind of went with him. Big guy, athletic, multiple-position guy up front — nose guard, 5-technique, 3-technique — you’ll see him all over the place.”
One of Detroit’s starting defensive tackles is Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who’s built like Johnson at 6-3, 355 pounds. Harrison is one of Johnson’s favorite players, and he believes their similarities are one reason the Lions and New York Giants (Harrison’s former team) expressed interest in him.
“I’m happy because I’m in a position to be mentored by him,” Johnson said. “I kinda saw it as a sign that he followed me back on Instagram. Now I’m on his team.”
Arizona had only one player picked for the second year in a row. Safety Dane Cruikshank went to the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round in 2018.
The Wildcats haven’t had a player selected higher than the fourth round since quarterback Nick Foles went in Round 3 in 2012. Two of his teammates, Juron Criner and Trevin Wade, were taken later in that draft.
Arizona was shut out in 2013, ’15 and ’17. Five Wildcats were picked in the 2014 and ’16 drafts.
Two Cats sign with 49ers
Two of Johnson’s UA teammates are headed to San Francisco.
Receiver Shawn Poindexter and safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles agreed to terms with the 49ers on Saturday.
Poindexter emerged as a big-play weapon in 2018, tying the Arizona single-season record with 11 touchdown receptions. The 6-4½ former volleyball player participated in the East-West Shrine Game but didn’t get drafted. It wasn’t the first time he’d been overlooked.
“It’s kind of been my entire career,” Poindexter said. “I didn’t have any D-1 offers coming out of high school. U of A was my only big D-1 offer (out of Glendale Community College). I’m just kind of taking it as it comes.”
Poindexter had an impressive pro day, where 49ers assistant coach and former NFL receiver Miles Austin ran his workout. The 49ers were Poindexter’s favorite team as a youth.
San Francisco drafted two receivers, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd, on Friday. But with Austin and Wes Welker — two undrafted free agents themselves — on the 49ers’ staff, Poindexter felt most comfortable going there.
“They have a feel for my mindset and the work ethic I’m going to bring,” Poindexter said. “My heart was in San Francisco.”
Flannigan-Fowles also excelled at Arizona’s pro day, capping a productive college career for the Tucson native. A multiyear starter and team leader, Flannigan-Fowles recorded 243 tackles in 50 games. He had 22 passes defensed, 10 TFLs, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Poindexter had no idea Flannigan-Fowles would be joining him in San Francisco. Poindexter is glad to have a fellow Wildcat alongside him as they pursue pro careers.
“They’ll catch us both on special teams,” Poindexter said, “trying to run down and make a name for ourselves.”
Extra points
- Former UA tight end Trevor Wood, who spent his final college season at Texas A&M, tweeted that he’s signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Seven players from A&M — UA coach Kevin Sumlin’s former school — were drafted. Six of them were recruited and coached by Sumlin. Texas A&M tied for the fifth-most players selected in the 2019 draft.
- Thirty-three Pac-12 players were drafted. Washington led the way with eight selections. Cal and Oregon State were the only Pac-12 schools to not have a player picked.
- Two Arizona State players were drafted: receiver N’Keal Harry (first round, Patriots) and defensive tackle Renell Wren (fourth, Bengals). ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins signed with Green Bay.
- The Oakland Raiders spent a seventh-round pick on edge rusher Quinton Bell, the older brother of UA safety Xavier Bell. Quinton played at Prairie View A&M.