Jedd Fisch said Arizona's plan for the transfer portal this offseason was "only going to try and bring in guys that can really help us at this point in time, because I like the commitment that the team we have here has made."

"We’re going to treat it for the 2023 season and see what we could do there, if we’re going to dive into the portal,” Fisch said.

The UA dove into the portal and dug up two interior defensive linemen. The latest one: Taylor Upshaw, a former edge rusher at Michigan who spent the spring playing for the Colorado Buffaloes before entering the portal again, who pledged to the Wildcats on Twitter Thursday night. Arizona also recently added former Indiana Hoosier Sio Nafoagototo'a.

In four seasons at Michigan, Upshaw recorded 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

The 6-4, 255-pound Upshaw, a Bradenton, Florida native, is the second addition to the UA's defensive line since the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Wildcats added defensive tackles Bill Norton (Georgia), Tyler Manoa (UCLA) and Nafoagototo'a, and edge rusher Orin Patu (Cal). Arizona also returns promising underclassmen in defensive tackles Tai'ita'i Uiagalelei and Jacob Kongaika, along with defensive ends Russell Davis II and Sterling Lane II. Tiaoalii Savea, a former UCLA defensive tackle, is entering his second season with the Wildcats.

All seven of Arizona's current transfer portal additions for 2023 are front-six defenders. The Wildcats also added ex-high school All-American linebacker Justin Flowe (Oregon) and former four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli (Washington).