Arizona Wildcats cornerback Lorenzo Burns invited to scaled-down NFL Draft combine

In what might be a sign of how he's viewed by professional teams, Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns has been invited to this year's scaled-down NFL Draft combine.
Burns' father, DeChon, told the Star of his son's involvement.
The combine is traditionally held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but has been changed as players and teams deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Players will take part in standardized combine drills at their own college's pro days, with scouts from NFL teams watching remotely. Those players invited to the combine will be given a chance to interview with representatives from NFL teams; their physical exams will take place via Zoom from medical facilities near each player's hometown. (ESPN.com explains many of the changes here).
In five seasons (2016-20) at Arizona, Burns — a native of Murrieta, California — appeared in 42 games, making 192 tackles, eight of them for loss. He intercepted nine passes, including four in 2019. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound Burns opted to return for a fifth season, where he had 24 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one PBU over five games.
More combine invitations are expected to be made public soon. Other Wildcats who could earn invitations include running back Gary Brightwell Jr. and defensive lineman Roy Lopez.