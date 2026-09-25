Bricker, in his best passing of the season, completed four of seven for 94 yards and a touchdown. Both Bricker and Brechler return next season.

Here is how the game went:

First Quarter

Arizona State won the toss and elected to receive. Alonzo Hill took the short kick on the ASU 23 and raced to the Arizona 39. Vern Alexander and Craig Starkey broke through on the first play to spill Charley Taylor for a 13-yard loss, and the Devils had to punt on fourth down.

John Seedborg’s punt went over the goal and Arizona started from its 20. The Cats went to fourth down and one and Bill Brechler punted to the A-State 36. Another big line rush forced Jacobs into a 12-yard loss and the Devils were forced to punt. Arizona got the ball at its 32 after Tommy Kosser’s nine-yard runback.

Arizona drove into A-State territory on a hard running game. The Wildcats went to the Devil 32, but were pushed back to the 37. Then Eddie Bricker passed to end John Fouse at the 15, where he made a leaping catch and then raced into the end zone for the touchdown with 1:50 left in the quarter. Fouse kicked the point.

Arizona 7, Arizona State 0

Second Quarter

The Devils went to the Arizona 39 on a 13-yard pass from Jacobs to Dale Keller. A-State drove to the two-yard line where it was fourth down and inches to go. Fullback Mitch Siskowski drove to the one for the first down, and then Jacobs went in for the score with 9:13 left in the half. Seedborg kicked the point.

Arizona State 7, Arizona 7