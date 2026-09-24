Arizona State had 120 yards total offense and led in first downs, 6 to 5.

Third Quarter

The Wildcats were stalled on their first series of plays and Wilson had to punt on fourth down. The Sun Devils quickly moved into Arizona territory with Jones going 11 yards to the Cats’ 45. On fourth down with three to go, the Devils gambled and Jim Faulks intercepted Zuger's pass on the Arizona 36. Arizona again was stopped and was forced to kick.

State was held, and Zuger lofted a tremendous punt that went into the Arizona end zone. On the first play, Thompson exploded for 25 yards to the Arizona 45. Dave Knott carried into Sun Devil territory. On one run he lost a shoe, but went for 10 yards to the Devil 31 for a first down.

Wilson executed a great fake and passed to Mince at the goal line for 31 yards and the touchdown with five seconds left in the quarter. Wilson's pass for two points was behind Thompson and incomplete.

Arizona State 13, Arizona 9

Fourth Quarter

Arizona State was held and Zuger tried a quick kick into the stiff wind that had suddenly come up along with more rain. The nation's leading punter got off a boot of only 22 yards as the ball took a backward bounce. Arizona got the ball on the Devils' 48.

Wilson completed a 20-yard pass to Renner at the Devil 26. Hernandez sped to the 15, but Arizona was called for clipping and the ball went to the 27.