Brechler's punt was downed at the 10. Knott dropped Lorick at the seven, but on the next play Taylor exploded to the 22. Arizona's defense tightened, and Seedborg punted on fourth down to the Arizona 35.

The Wildcats were pushed back to their 26 and Brechler punted to Taylor, who made a fair catch at the Devils' 39.

On the first play, Jacobs threw to Hawkins down the middle for the 61-yard touchdown pass. There was 2:09 remaining in the half. Jacobs tried to pass for two but was dropped before he could get rid of the ball.

Arizona State 21, Arizona 6

Hudlow ran the kickoff from the goal line to the Arizona 25. Dahlquist passed to Harris to the Devils' 48. It was a 27-yard gain. Dahlquist was thrown for a loss, but a personal foul on the Devils gave Arizona the ball at the ASU 41. There was 1:04 remaining. Woodall made a first down at the 37. The Devils' charging defense forced the Cats back, and on third down, Dahlquist was dropped on the Devils' 45 for another loss. And on fourth down, Smith dropped Dahlquist at the Arizona 46 as the half ended.

Third Quarter

The Devils started from their 37 as Taylor ran back the kickoff. Lorick ran for four and then raced to a first down on the next play to the Arizona 47. Taylor drove around left end to the 34. Two plays later, Taylor ran left end for 13 to the 18-yard line. Lorick then drove 18 yards for the touchdown. There was 11:28 left in the quarter. Seedborg kicked the point.

Arizona State 28, Arizona 6