Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 37
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Date: Nov. 30, 1963
Where: Tempe
Winner: ASU, 35-6
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN, Star Sports Editor
TEMPE, Nov. 30 — With a magnificent defense covering up errors that could have cost them the game, Arizona State's Sun Devils stormed over rival Arizona, 35-6, here last night in the 37th renewal of this classic football series.
Arizona State's explosive victory, the first in four years over Arizona, came after the Wildcats had scored on the opening kickoff and missed on three other first-period touchdown opportunities.
The triumph, a great one for the Devils who had suffered at the hands of Arizona the last three seasons, closed Arizona State's season on eight straight wins and a final 8-1 record. Arizona State now is a prime candidate for bids to either Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl or the Sun Bowl in El Paso.
Tony Lorick, the Sun Devils' superstar who was a first-round draft choice by Oakland of the American Football League yesterday, scored three touchdowns as Arizona State rallied from a nightmare first quarter.
Before 41,140 fans — the largest crowd ever to see a sports event in Arizona — the Wildcats looked like they would run away with the game as it started.
Rickie (The Flea) Harris raced 95 yards to score on the opening kickoff to give Arizona a 6-0 lead. And then the Sun Devils tried to add to the Wildcat scoring with a bobbling offense.
On the first Sun Devil play after Harris' great run, Charley Taylor fumbled, and Arizona's John Briscoe recovered at the Devils' 25.
But the Sun Devil defense, the greatest in many years of this series, forced Arizona to try a fourth-down field goal and Bill Brechler missed from 34 yards out.
A few minutes later, Briscoe intercepted John Torok's pass and ran to the Sun Devils' 13, but the Wildcats could move only as far as the nine as the Sun Devils threw up a granite wall.
And still in the first quarter, Jerry Smith fumbled after taking a pass, and Ted Lawrence recovered for the Wildcats at the ASU 22.
The aroused Sun Devils again kept Arizona from scoring when, on second down, linebacker Chris Stetzar intercepted a Brechler pass and ran 52 yards to the Arizona 28.
Two plays later, Lorick, the 203-pound senior fullback from Los Angeles, ran 16 yards to score and John Seeborg, son of a former Arizona footballer, kicked the point and the Devils led 7-6.
In the second quarter, the Sun Devils put on a 58-yard sustained march and scored with John Jacobs running six yards.
Before the half was over, Arizona State had scored again on a 61-yard pass play from Jacobs to Ben Hawkins. It was 21-6 at halftime.
Lorick drove 18 yards in the third period for his second touchdown, and in the final period Lorick, also a standout on defense, intercepted Gene Dahlquist's pass and sped 42 yards to score.
Arizona State, porous on defense as Arizona has scored upsets the last three years, held Arizona to only 81 yards total offense. Arizona had a net of only 44 yards rushing.
Arizona State, one of the nation's leading ground-gaining teams, rolled up 20 first downs to the Wildcats' eight and had 325 yards total offense.
This was Arizona State's greatest victory in the series since the Devils' 47-0 triumph in 1958. The last time Arizona State beat Arizona was in 1959 by the score of 15-9.
Fifteen Arizona State seniors playing their final game had gone into the game never having seen a victory over the Wildcats.
But in this game the Devils proudly demonstrated why they are ranked 12th in the nation. Lorick and Charley Taylor, two tremendous running backs, led the offensive. Lorick gained 115 yards on 15 carries, Taylor 98 net on 16.
And the Devils' defense, constantly harassing Arizona's quarterbacks — coach Jim LaRue tried three in a vain attempt to find an offense — was led by two charging ends, Herm Harrison and Jerry Smith. Linebacker Chris Stetzar and defensive middleman Hase McKey, a 235-pound senior, also were defensive stalwarts.
The thumping defeat brought Arizona down from a three-game winning streak and put the season at 5-4.
Saturday, Arizona will duel New Mexico for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference. Both teams are 2-1 in league play after New Mexico crushed Brigham Young, 26-0, yesterday. The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. in Arizona Stadium.
Arizona State closed the year with only nine games after the cancellation of a game with Idaho as a result of the assassination of President Kennedy.
Here is how the game went:
First Quarter
Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. Harris took the kickoff on the five and raced 95 yards to score down the west sideline. There were only 12 seconds gone in the game. Brechler's kick for point was wide.
Arizona 6, ASU 0
Lorick returned the Arizona kickoff to the ASU 25. On the first scrimmage play, Taylor fumbled, and Briscoe recovered for Arizona at the Sun Devil 25.
Brechler passed incomplete and then on second down hit White at the 15. Brechler charged for the first down at the 14. Desonia fell on Brechler's fumble back at the 18. Young broke up Brechler's pass for O'Mahony. Hudlow made one at right guard and on fourth down, Brechler's field goal attempt missed. His kick was from the 24.
Arizona State started from its 20. Torok passed to Harrison at the 31 for a first down. Lorick powered to a first down at the 45. Lorick dropped Torok's third-down pass in the flat and on fourth down Seedborg punted into the end zone.
Arizona started from its 20. The Wildcats could gain only six yards and had to punt on fourth down. Brechler's punt, after a high pass from center, rolled dead at the Devil's 36.
Briscoe intercepted a second-down Torok pass on the 39 and ran to the Devil's 13. Christy drove for two. Harris on a quick opener went to the nine. On third down, Brechler threw wild out of the end zone. On fourth down, Brechler passed incomplete and the Devils took over at their nine.
On second down, Davitch broke through to drop quarterback Jacobs at the five. Taylor then took a handoff, ran back in the end zone and around left end to the 24.
On a third-down pass, Jacobs passed complete behind the line to Smith. Smith fumbled, and Lawrence recovered for Arizona and the Devils' 22.
Oliver could make only one on the right side. On second down, Stetzar intercepted Brechler's pass at the 20 and raced 52 yards to the Arizona 28.
Lorick charged to the 12. On the next play, Lorick sped for the touchdown with 1:15 left in the quarter. Seedborg kicked the extra point.
Arizona State 7, Arizona 6
Hudlow fumbled the kickoff in the end zone and Arizona started from its 20. Dahlquist came in at quarterback for Arizona. On third down and three, Dahlquist was stopped for no gain as the quarter ended.
Second Quarter
Arizona punted and the Devils got the ball at their 42. A clipping penalty pushed the Devils back to the 29. Jacobs passed to Harrison, who raced to the Arizona 39. On third and 11, Jacobs passed to Lorick for the first down at the 14.
Taylor knifed around left end to the seven. Lorick made one. On third down, Jacobs faked the handoff to Taylor and ran six yards off left end to score. There was 10:35 left in the half. Jacobs was shaken up on the tackle. Torok passed to Harrison for two points.
Arizona State 15, Arizona 6
Hudlow returned the kickoff 17 yards to the 26. On two carries, Woodall made the first down at the 37. Woodall drove to the Sun Devil 48 on the next play. The Devils held, and Arizona had to kick on fourth down.
Brechler's punt was downed at the 10. Knott dropped Lorick at the seven, but on the next play Taylor exploded to the 22. Arizona's defense tightened, and Seedborg punted on fourth down to the Arizona 35.
The Wildcats were pushed back to their 26 and Brechler punted to Taylor, who made a fair catch at the Devils' 39.
On the first play, Jacobs threw to Hawkins down the middle for the 61-yard touchdown pass. There was 2:09 remaining in the half. Jacobs tried to pass for two but was dropped before he could get rid of the ball.
Arizona State 21, Arizona 6
Hudlow ran the kickoff from the goal line to the Arizona 25. Dahlquist passed to Harris to the Devils' 48. It was a 27-yard gain. Dahlquist was thrown for a loss, but a personal foul on the Devils gave Arizona the ball at the ASU 41. There was 1:04 remaining. Woodall made a first down at the 37. The Devils' charging defense forced the Cats back, and on third down, Dahlquist was dropped on the Devils' 45 for another loss. And on fourth down, Smith dropped Dahlquist at the Arizona 46 as the half ended.
Third Quarter
The Devils started from their 37 as Taylor ran back the kickoff. Lorick ran for four and then raced to a first down on the next play to the Arizona 47. Taylor drove around left end to the 34. Two plays later, Taylor ran left end for 13 to the 18-yard line. Lorick then drove 18 yards for the touchdown. There was 11:28 left in the quarter. Seedborg kicked the point.
Arizona State 28, Arizona 6
Arizona was offside on the kickoff and the Devils kicked a second time. Hudlow ran the kickoff from the four to the 26. The Cats were stopped and Brechler punted on fourth down to the Sun Devils' 34.
Lorick ran for 16. The Devils moved to a first down at the Arizona 41. Jacobs, trying to pass, was chased all the way back to the Arizona State 28 and the Devils punted on fourth down.
A personal foul against Arizona after the Wildcats punted gave the Devils the ball at their 46. A holding penalty pushed the Devils back to their 32. Arizona State was forced to kick, and the Wildcats got the ball at their 22. Arizona made one yard and punted on fourth down.
The quarter ended as the Devils got the ball at their own 37 after the kick.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona got the ball at the Devils' 38 when Bryant grabbed Taylor's fumble.
Staying on the ground, the Cats made a first down at the 28. Hudlow fumbled and then recovered Brechler's pitchout and raced to a first down at the 16. Brechler charged straight ahead to the 12. Christy was stopped for no gain and on third down Brechler fumbled and recovered the ball at the 11. On fourth down, Lorick broke through to drop Brechler at the 13, where the Devils took over.
Arizona pushed the Devils back and on third down, Lorick quickly kicked to the Arizona 43. The Cats lost 10 yards and kicked on fourth down. The Devils got the ball at their 28. Lorick sped to a first down at the 41. There were seven minutes left in the game. Jacobs fumbled back on the Devils' 31, but Appulese recovered for ASU. Taylor then raced to the Devils' 46 around the left end. Taylor ran to the Arizona 46 and piling on by the Wildcats moved the ball to the 31.
Taylor fumbled and Arreghini recovered for Arizona at the Cats' 37.
On third down, Dahlquist passed and Lorick intercepted to run 42 yards to score with 4:40 left in the game. Seedborg kicked the point.
Arizona State 35, Arizona 6
Hudlow ran the kickoff out of the end zone to the 15. Hawkins intercepted Brechler's pass at midfield and ran to the Arizona 28, but clipping put the ball back at the Arizona 39.
Parham ran 10 yards for a first down at the 26 for the Devils. The Devils went to a fourth down and Torok's pass was dropped by Hoover.
Arizona took over at the 26 with 1:26 left in the game.
With 1:08 left, Brechler's long pass was intercepted by Parham at the Devils' 17.
Final score: Arizona State 35, Arizona 6
Press Box Notes
– Before the game, the bands of Arizona and Arizona State — perhaps the first sign of coexistence between the schools — joined in a fitting tribute to President John F. Kennedy. And again at halftime, the Sun Devil band added another magnificent tribute with an impressive display in red, white and blue lights.
– Arizona's band preceded the Devils with a fine show, and it is very likely that the battle of the bands was even. Both bands used colorful displays of fireworks to win heavy plaudits from the fans.
– The crowd of 41,140 broke the record of 40,164 set here in 1961 when Arizona met Arizona State.
– The only Arizona back to show any kind of rushing gain was fullback John Woodall. He gained 30 yards on four carries.
– In the first half, Arizona had only 13 net yards rushing as the ASU defense zeroed in.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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