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The Hotline is delighted to provide college football fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting editor for 247Sports. He submitted the following report on May 28.

Countdown to the end of June.

Let the madness begin.

The stretch run for the 2027 recruiting class is in effect — yes, that's the case slightly more than six months before the players can formally sign their intent to enroll.

With June on our doorstep, the busiest month on the recruiting calendar looms. This weekend featured not only a barrage of official visits but also the beginning of campus showcases.

Until June 21st, college coaches can host official visits, and the end of the month is the new unofficial “decision timeline.”

All this unfolds while coaches get eyes on 2028 and 2029 recruits at various camps sanctioned by the NCAA.

The majority of Power Four schools will have their heavy lifting done by July 4, with some securing 95% of their class. Many Group of Six schools will be in a similar situation.

Because there was no spring transfer portal this year, coaches focused their attention on filling up their 2027 classes, and many did long before we even got close to June.

And with the dead period kicking in June 22, coaches want to experience some quiet time with their families before training camp begins.