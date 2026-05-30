That was made abundantly clear in comments two weeks ago by Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard, who told Cyclone Fanatic: "Let them go, but they have to go in all their sports and see how fun it is to play baseball and softball and track when it’s just the 20 of you."

It would not be fun, which is one of many reasons joining forces is more problematic for the top schools in the SEC and Big Ten than just leaving everyone behind.

What are your thoughts on the proposed Cruz-Caldwell college sports bill currently in the Senate? Is it good or flawed legislation? — @MrEd315

A: The Protect College Sports Act is a more thoughtful version of the SCORE Act that died in the House recently. It has merit on multiple levels, including the provisions that allow athletes five years to play five seasons and prohibit professionals from returning to college. Eventually, it could become the law of the land.

That said, the final version undoubtedly will look much different than the original. In fact, Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) wasted no time voicing opposition to the component that limits athlete compensation while "protecting the huge salaries of all the adults ... who are getting rich off the performance of the players."

Resistance by Democrats in both chambers of Congress will be fierce even though Cantwell played an integral role.

The provisions that generated the most attention were related to pooling media rights and preventing the SEC and Big Ten from expanding, an anti-competitive view within a bill that includes some antitrust protections for college sports.