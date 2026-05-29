There's this, too: Would a 24-team playoff create the right circumstances for the Big 12 to implement a 10-game conference schedule?

The Big 12 has played nine league games and three non-conference games for 15 years, but external forces are making the math more challenging.

The SEC and ACC have moved from eight to nine conference games (starting this season), reducing the inventory available for Big 12 teams.

And if the CFP expands to 24, the Big Ten and SEC could explore a scheduling partnership that would generate significant TV revenue but further diminish the Big 12's opportunities for high-level non-conference matchups.

The 10-game league schedule was discussed this week, and Yormark said the concept needs "to be further explored."

Meanwhile, a public spat involving one of the Big 12's member institutions this week illuminated the need for the conference to consider alternate schedule models.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, responding to criticism of his team's schedule by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, offered to play the Longhorns in Week 1.

"We're willing to buy our contract out of (Abilene Christian)," McGuire told assembled reporters in Frisco. "I'm sure because Texas has got a lot of money, they can buy their contract out, but I do know there's a lot of Red Raiders that could help them buy that contract out if they don't want to, and they can come to Lubbock in Week 1."