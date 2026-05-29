Will Year 3 bring success for five former Pac-12 schools that have stumbled through two forgettable seasons in their new homes? We’re referring, of course, to Cal and Stanford in the ACC and UCLA, USC and Washington in the Big Ten. The travel hasn’t been easy, but the issues for each cut deeper than time zones crossed and air miles logged. Unlike that team in Eugene, their rosters simply were not ready to compete for championships. We aren’t convinced that dynamic will change in 2026.

4. The SEC’s challenge

Two things, equally true: The SEC is the deepest conference in the country with more meat, and less fat, than the Big Ten; the top of the SEC has ceded supremacy to the Big Ten. In fact, the SEC hasn’t placed a team in the national championship game since the 2022 season — an astounding turn of events given its 15-year run of dominance. We foresee the drought ending next winter. Texas, Georgia and LSU have first-class rosters, while Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi are close enough to be considered contenders.

5. Will Fernando 2.0 please step forward

This time last year, expectations were low for Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza as he took charge of the Indiana offense — certainly, he was not considered a Heisman Trophy contender. Which low-profile quarterback will emerge as a dominant player in 2026? We see four with the potential to produce a transformative season: Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker (from North Texas), Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame), Auburn’s Byrum Brown (South Florida) and Arizona State’s Cutter Boley (Kentucky).

6. Indiana steamroller