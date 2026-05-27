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The increasingly interconnected nature of college football was clear for all to see Wednesday with the release of two early-season kickoff times that cut to the heart of the sport's most controversial topic.

Sit back and let us explain how two entirely forgettable matchups on Fox's Big Noon broadcast are related to the potential expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Start times and TV networks for the first three weeks of the season were revealed Wednesday for conferences across the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The news included Fox's selections for its premier broadcast slot at noon Eastern.

The network's Week 1 matchup: North Texas at Indiana.

Yep, that's the best Fox could do for Sept. 5. There's a better game on the West Coast, where Boise State visits Oregon, but the Big Noon window doesn't work with kickoffs in the Pacific Time Zone.

Meanwhile, Ohio State hosts Ball State, Penn State plays Marshall and Michigan hosts Western Michigan — a triple whammy of yuck.

As a result, Fox's programming executives determined North Texas against the defending national champion was the best option, even though nobody will mistake the matchup for Oklahoma-Michigan, which happens to be the Big Noon game for Week 2.

A similar issue exists for Week 3, when the Big Noon broadcast will feature ... wait for it ... Kent State at Ohio State.

Now, let's connect those can-miss matchups to the Big Ten's controversial proposal to expand the CFP to 24 teams.

Effectively, there are two components: