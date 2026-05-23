Colorado: WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray

A top-50 receiver nationally and top-10 prospect in South Carolina, Kelly-Murray has four official visits lined up, but the Buffaloes get the very last one. He’s been a key target for some time, and they would love to conclude their visit slate with a commitment.

Oregon: WR Dakota Guerrant

The Ducks have been the team to beat for Guerrant for what feels like forever. But his in-state school, Michigan, has been making a push. Can the Ducks hold on? They sure hope so.

Oregon State: OT Rashaun Lavata’i

The four-star prospect from Washington has an official visit with OSU set for June. The Beavers would love to snag him from the backyard of both the Huskies and Washington State and give first-year coach JaMarcus Shephard his biggest recruit to date.

Stanford: WR Osani Gayles

The Cardinal once had Eddie Gayles on its roster — the 1999 Rose Bowl team, in fact. Now, Stanford is targeting his son, Osani, an Under Armour All-American originally from Stockton who plays for IMG Academy. Stanford has to beat several SEC powers, plus Washington. But Gayles grew up going to games at his father’s alma mater.

UCLA: QB Dane Weber

Like Cal, the Bruins are waiting on a decision from the Temecula (California) four-star passer. And they are still working hard on him, even if the Bears might be out front. The Bruins do, however, have a commitment from one of his receivers, Michael Farinas, and are trying with another receiver, Eli Woodard, who just de-committed from USC, to aid their efforts with Weber.