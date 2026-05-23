The Hotline is delighted to provide college football fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting editor for 247Sports. He submitted the following report on May 22.
The recruiting cycle is ramping up. After a four-day dead period around Memorial Day, the June camp period begins, and a massive amount of official visits unfold.
As commitments roll in, each Pac-12 legacy school still has major targets on the board in the high school class of 2027.
Here are the key remaining targets on offense.
Arizona: OL Lincoln Mageo
The Wildcats have a nice history of Oceanside (California) products in the starting lineup, including current defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who prepped at Oceanside before a standout career with Arizona. That’s why he’s helping offensive line coach Josh Oglesby on Mageo, the Navy All-American lineman from his alma mater.
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Arizona State: OL Jake Hildebrand
This may be cheating a bit since the Sun Devils landed Hildebrand's commitment this week, but he was their last main offensive target in this class and has been a priority for three years. (Hildebrand was offered a scholarship when he wrapped up eighth grade.) Coach Kenny Dillingham's efforts are now largely focused on defense, with so much of the heavy lifting done on offense.
Cal: QB Dane Weber
The Elite 11 finalist is the top uncommitted quarterback prospect on the West Coast, and the Bears are in his final three, along with UCLA and Cincinnati. There is plenty of buzz, though, that Cal has the pole position. (Weber is expected to announce his decision May 28.) Coach Tosh Lupoi would be thrilled to add another Elite 11 finalist to the roster, alongside Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Colorado: WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray
A top-50 receiver nationally and top-10 prospect in South Carolina, Kelly-Murray has four official visits lined up, but the Buffaloes get the very last one. He’s been a key target for some time, and they would love to conclude their visit slate with a commitment.
Oregon: WR Dakota Guerrant
The Ducks have been the team to beat for Guerrant for what feels like forever. But his in-state school, Michigan, has been making a push. Can the Ducks hold on? They sure hope so.
Oregon State: OT Rashaun Lavata’i
The four-star prospect from Washington has an official visit with OSU set for June. The Beavers would love to snag him from the backyard of both the Huskies and Washington State and give first-year coach JaMarcus Shephard his biggest recruit to date.
Stanford: WR Osani Gayles
The Cardinal once had Eddie Gayles on its roster — the 1999 Rose Bowl team, in fact. Now, Stanford is targeting his son, Osani, an Under Armour All-American originally from Stockton who plays for IMG Academy. Stanford has to beat several SEC powers, plus Washington. But Gayles grew up going to games at his father’s alma mater.
UCLA: QB Dane Weber
Like Cal, the Bruins are waiting on a decision from the Temecula (California) four-star passer. And they are still working hard on him, even if the Bears might be out front. The Bruins do, however, have a commitment from one of his receivers, Michael Farinas, and are trying with another receiver, Eli Woodard, who just de-committed from USC, to aid their efforts with Weber.
USC: OT Isaiah Bertola
For the most part, the Trojans have completed their 2027 recruiting efforts. Bertola, a four-star prospect from Hawaii, is their last main target in the class. He’ll visit in June for an official. BYU and Cal are their toughest competition.
Utah: WR Bode Sparrow
The No. 1 recruit in Utah, Sparrow has the Utes on his very short list with Oklahoma and Oregon. The Sooners are making a big push, but Utah has landed more than its share of in-state stars and would love to make the Under Armour All-American the latest.
Washington: OL Gecova Doyal
The Puyallup resident is the Huskies’ top remaining in-state offensive target. Essentially, this is a Husky-Duck battle. Washington signed his 2026 teammate, Ah Deong Yang. Few things are more important in Seattle than beating the Ducks head-to-head for a recruit.
Washington State: OT Rashaun Lavata’i
Of course, the Cougars want to keep Lavata’i in-state and prevent him going to Washington or down to Oregon State. They are doing everything possible to keep the four-star in the Evergreen State and in the Pac-12, where he would join his older brother, San Diego State signee Robby Lavata’i.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline