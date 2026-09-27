“I couldn’t be more proud of Jet,” Spivey said. “He attacks every day like a pro. I feel like that’s rare to see from a freshman. You don’t really see that. When he gets his opportunities, he makes the most of it. His head is always in the game and he had two huge catches. … He’s just talented and has a great feel for the game. The more he plays, the more reps he gets on the field. The sky’s the limit for him.”

The Wildcats took a two-touchdown lead after Salgado-Medina made a 27-yard field goal and an 11-yard touchdown from Fifita to second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell, who now has two touchdowns in his career. Salgado-Medina made a 51-yarder to grab a 34-24 lead with 1:57 left.

Arizona’s final four drives included two touchdowns and two field goals. Salgado-Medina’s redemption, icing the game in the fourth quarter with his first field goal of over 50 yards this season, had shades of his performance on the road against Cincinnati last season.

“When I think about how that thing finished, to me, that’s something that we’ve been talking about and working on since (the loss to) BYU,” Brennan said. “We didn’t finish in the fourth quarter, but tonight we did, when we had to have a drive and sustain it and hit a field goal to make it a two-possession game, Mike did that and our team did that.”

Added Brennan: “We’ve got a lot of faith in Michael. Being a placekicker is a tough job, because you only get one shot. There’s no second or third down. … If I didn’t have confidence in him, I wouldn’t put him out there. He went out there and ripped it. It was beautiful.”

Brennan was “fired up for how we responded.”