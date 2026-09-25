“We got behind the sticks in the second half, and really, our run game consisted of getting back on track,” Doege said. “I would call quarterback runs just to get us in a third-and-manageable situation.”

Last week against Northern Illinois, Arizona had just 23 rushing attempts and 41 passing attempts (both adjusted for sacks). That wasn’t necessarily the plan so much as Doege trying to take what the Huskies were giving.

“We're getting pressure, two-man pressure game,” Doege said. “They're bringing six or seven to the box every play. Well, there's people wide open. There's tons of space. That's why Noah (Fifita) was 31 of 34 ... there's people just completely cut free.

“So in my mind, I'm like, ‘OK, yeah, we can run it — or we can just throw it every play because there's going to be somebody open. We gotta handle all this movement, all this pressure, just to get 5 yards on (a) counter (run).

“To me, it was more efficient just to call a quick game and spit it out in space, spit a hitch, and get 7 (yards).”

‘Not the standard’

That being said, Doege feels the same way about the run game as we do: It’s both underutilized and underperforming.

The raw totals show Arizona at 123.3 rushing yards per game — 39 behind 15th-place Baylor in the Big 12 and 29 behind last season’s Wildcats. Adjusting for sacks, Arizona’s 2026 rushing average rises to 143.7 yards per game, while the gap between last place and 15th place (still Baylor) shrinks to 30 yards. It’s a wide margin either way.