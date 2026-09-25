Thomas | 11 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0

Head to Head

24 Quincy Craig vs. 21 Keith Brown

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said the Wildcats are “aggressively attacking” to improve the run game this week — a rushing attack that ranks last in the Big 12 in carries and yards. Craig leads Arizona's running backs in receiving with six catches for 46 yards and averaged 7 yards after contact against NIU last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brown has been a journeyman in college football since signing with Oregon's 2021 recruiting class as a four-star prospect from Lebanon, Oregon. Brown played two seasons at Oregon and started in the Ducks' win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. Brown transferred to Louisville for one season in 2023 before transferring to Washington State in 2024. He leads WSU in tackles.

20 Caleb Smith vs. 3 Jaylen Thomas

A tank and a jet will be on the field in Pullman. One of Washington State's returners and role players at receiver is Tank Hawkins, while Smith — nicknamed “Jet” — is Arizona's starting punt returner. Hawkins had a punt return for a touchdown last week, as did Smith, the first Wildcat to accomplish that feat since Shun Brown in 2017. Smith leads the Big 12 in average yards per punt return (24.7).