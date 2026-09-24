However, Boss gave up a 52-yard touchdown on NIU's second drive of the game, which didn't have the friendliest response from Gonzales. Let's call it a firm talking-to from Arizona's defensive coordinator to the Wyoming transfer cornerback.

Gonzales challenged Boss to respond. And he did. Including the 52-yard touchdown, Boss surrendered 57 total yards the entire game, according to Pro Football Focus.

“When you have a 5-10 Mexican getting all over you because you freaking gave up a big play and you respond the way he did, it makes me really proud — really, really proud,” Gonzales said. “After that, he didn't give up another catch and was playing violent when it came to the run game and tackling.”

Added Gonzales: “My exchange had nothing to do with the play. I told him, ‘I don't care if you give up another one. It's how you respond. You can't go out there and be afraid.’ I'm not saying he was.

“I'm saying, ‘You can't go out there and be worried about giving up another big play, because if you do, you're going to be hesitant. If you're hesitant and you're slow, it's going to happen again. If you want to find your way on the bench, keep giving up big plays.’ ”

Arizona cornerbacks coach Chip Viney “did a fantastic job of getting him focused and not allowing him to go into the tank and not play good,” added Gonzales.

Boss and Bootle continue rotating at the second cornerback spot opposite of Jay'Vion Cole.

“Between those two, you've got a rotation to keep those guys fresh,” Gonzales said.