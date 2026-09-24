PULLMAN, Washington — The Arizona Wildcats are wrapping up nonconference play against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman on Saturday.
Arizona is visiting its old Pac-12 foes from the north as part of a home-and-home series that will conclude in Tucson next season.
The Wildcats are 13-8 all-time at Washington State dating back to the first contest between the two programs at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane in 1963. Every other contest has been played in Pullman — often in cold, wet and sometimes foggy conditions in November.
The weather in Pullman this weekend will be in the mid-60s. In Tucson, that's called football weather.
As for on the field, here's a look at six players — three from each team — who could have a significant impact in Arizona's nonconference finale against Washington State.
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Arizona
Cooper Blomstrom, linebacker: Blomstrom has the fourth-most snaps among UA defenders and leads the Wildcats with 22 tackles.
Blomstrom's sideline-to-sideline versatility could be effective against a Washington State team that relies on running the football more than passing it.
“Cooper Blomstrom is one of my favorite players to watch when he's going a million miles per hour,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. “If I can get that dude to go a million miles per hour for every single play he's out there, he would've had 30 tackles on Saturday.”
Tyrese Boss, cornerback: Boss started over the injured Dwight Bootle II last week against Northern Illinois.
Boss had four tackles in his first start, the third-most tackles for the Wildcats last Saturday. Gonzales “thought (Boss) played his tail off.”
However, Boss gave up a 52-yard touchdown on NIU's second drive of the game, which didn't have the friendliest response from Gonzales. Let's call it a firm talking-to from Arizona's defensive coordinator to the Wyoming transfer cornerback.
Gonzales challenged Boss to respond. And he did. Including the 52-yard touchdown, Boss surrendered 57 total yards the entire game, according to Pro Football Focus.
“When you have a 5-10 Mexican getting all over you because you freaking gave up a big play and you respond the way he did, it makes me really proud — really, really proud,” Gonzales said. “After that, he didn't give up another catch and was playing violent when it came to the run game and tackling.”
Added Gonzales: “My exchange had nothing to do with the play. I told him, ‘I don't care if you give up another one. It's how you respond. You can't go out there and be afraid.’ I'm not saying he was.
“I'm saying, ‘You can't go out there and be worried about giving up another big play, because if you do, you're going to be hesitant. If you're hesitant and you're slow, it's going to happen again. If you want to find your way on the bench, keep giving up big plays.’ ”
Arizona cornerbacks coach Chip Viney “did a fantastic job of getting him focused and not allowing him to go into the tank and not play good,” added Gonzales.
Boss and Bootle continue rotating at the second cornerback spot opposite of Jay'Vion Cole.
“Between those two, you've got a rotation to keep those guys fresh,” Gonzales said.
Shane King, tight end: The second-year tight end, who caught his first-career touchdown against BYU in Provo two weeks ago, could have an elevated role at tight end with starter Cole Rusk dealing with a leg injury.
If Rusk is unable to play on Saturday, Tyler Powell, King and Henry Gabalis were noted as tight ends who could step up on Saturday, according to UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
King, who hails from a receiver background, “is getting better and better and better and is going to be a problem for people,” Doege said.
Washington State
Caden Pinnick, quarterback: The second-year quarterback is in his first season as Washington State's starting quarterback after passing for over 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns at UC Davis last season. Pinnick has 403 passing yards, four total touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
Kirby Vorhees, running back: The Tampa, Florida-area native is in his second season starting as Washington State's running back after spending the previous two seasons at South Dakota State. Vorhees had nine carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Duquesne last week.
Vorhees and WSU running back Maxwell Woods “are physical downhill runners,” Gonzales said.
Said Gonzales: “If they can run the ball, all of sudden their play-action stuff is working and the stuff is wide open, because now you start committing more guys to the line of scrimmage. ... They can create a lot of challenges for you.”
DJ Warner, linebacker: Warner is at his third school in as many years. The edge rusher and outside linebacker graduated from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, then signed to play at Kansas in 2024 and transferred to SMU in 2025.
He did not record any snaps in SMU's win over Arizona in the Holiday Bowl last season. Warner has more tackles this season than the previous two seasons combined.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports