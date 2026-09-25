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PULLMAN, Washington — When Cam Chapa’s number was called in Arizona’s win over Northern Illinois in Tucson, he delivered.

The Northern Colorado safety transfer had his best performance as a Wildcat with four tackles. Chapa stepped in at free safety for starter Quinn Olson, who earned a full-ride scholarship this offseason after earning a starting spot this offseason.

“It was awesome,” Chapa said of his performance. “Preparation all week went good. … It was really about execution, flying to the ball, redlining every play. Just knowing my teammates depend on me whenever I’m in the game, no matter how many snaps I get. Just getting the opportunity was a blessing.”

Added Chapa: “You never know when your shot is going to get called. You never know when you’re going to be called up. … Just do your one-eleventh job and everything will fall into place.”

Chapa “played really well. He was really physical,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said, “Watching him Saturday night was the most confident and physical that I’ve seen him since he’s been here.”

“Maybe that’s just him settling in?” Brennan said. “Or him getting used to the speed of the game, getting used to who he’s playing against — or getting used to the scheme? … When players get into a new scheme and they learn to know what to do and they really know it, that’s when their talent shows, because they know what to do and they’re no longer processing or thinking.