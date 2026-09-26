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PULLMAN, Washington — For the last three-plus seasons, UA football beat writer Justin Spears has highlighted multiple restaurants and food spots that can only be found in the cities the Arizona Wildcats are playing in.

From seafood and burritos in San Diego, to Skyline Chili in Cincinnati, to fried okra and catfish tails in Starkville, Mississippi, we've sampled a wide range of delicious food since the 2023 season.

The first bite of the season was the famous "Cougar Tail" donut at BYU.

Up next: "The Old European Restaurant," followed by "Cougar Gold" cheese and a sweet treat at Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe located about a quarter-mile from Gesa Field at Martin Stadium on the Washington State campus.

The Old European, Ferdinand's

The rundown (The Old European): One of the most popular breakfast and lunch spots in the Pullman and Idaho area is "The Old European Restaurant" near downtown Pullman.

The European-style restaurant, which opened in 1989, is adjacent to a motel and takes pride in its freshly-squeezed orange juice and lemonade, along with its scratch cooking. The Old European Restaurant makes in-house pancake batter, breads and other dishes.

The Old European Restaurant is known for its "aebleskivers," which is Danish for "apple slices," although the only apple ingredient included is the apple sauce on the side. Aebleskivers are fluffy pancake balls — sometimes served with a sausage center — that come with a raspberry syrup.