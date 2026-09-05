Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
ARIZONA GRIDDERS CRUSH TEMPE, 18-0
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Matchup: Game 16
Date: Oct. 10, 1936
Where: Tempe
Winner: Arizona, 18-0
What was reported at the time:
TEMPE GOODWIN STADIUM, Oct. 10. — (Special to the Arizona Daily Star) — Arizona’s Blue Brigadiers opened the defensive of their Border conference football championship with a slashing 18 to 0 conquest of the Tempe Bulldogs here tonight. An overflow crowd, estimated at 6,000 spectators, saw Tex Oliver’s Brigade punch over touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters.
A milling mob of Arizona students stormed the Tempe goalposts immediately following the game. One of the uprights was uprooted, but the stadium lights were dimmed as fist fights broke out.
Clair Preininger and Walter (Hoss) Neilsen, a 215-pound sophomore fullback, were outstanding on attack for Arizona. Preininger slashed through center and romped 35 yards to cross the goal standing up for the final Arizona tally. Neilsen consistently smashed the stout Tempe forward wall for substantial gains.
No Sustained Offense
Only in the third quarter, when Howard Hooten, the Buckeye flash, broke loose on a cutback for a 25-yard gain, did Tempe show any sustained offensive. Hooten, hailed as Tempe’s greatest all-time broken-field runner, was stopped cold for the greater part of the game by the rushing Arizona linemen.
The statistical chart on the game shows that the Brigadiers gained 14 first downs to Tempe’s five. In yardage gained from scrimmage, Arizona chalked up 288 yards to the Bulldogs’ 79. The Brigade only tossed one pass during the entire game, a heave from Preininger to Warford late in the second quarter that was good for 17 yards. Out of eight passes attempted by Tempe, they completed two for a total gain of 15 yards. The Bulldogs outpunted Tex Oliver’s men by a three-yard average. Tempe kicked eight times for a 40-yard average while the Brigadiers punted seven times for an average of 37 yards. Arizona was penalized four times for 30 yards and the Dogs lost 25 yards on penalties.
The game opened with Tempe kicking to Arizona defending the north goal. Wally Smith, converted to a right halfback and filling the post of the injured George Jackson, and Neilsen, the sophomore ball-toting sensation, alternated at cracking the Teachers’ forward wall wide open. Ten minutes after the starting whistle was blown, the Brigadiers had marched to their first score. Neilsen placed the ball in scoring position after a 60-yard march up the field and Wally Smith circled left end to cross into pay dirt standing up for the first score of the game. Wynne’s attempted place kick for the extra point was blocked by Gregory.
Again in the second quarter, the Cats launched a sensational, driving game that netted another score, with Smith going over to bring the count to Arizona 12, Tempe 0.
Hit Skyways
It was during the second period that the Arizonans hit the skyways for their only aerial toss of the evening, a pass from Preininger to Warford that was good for 17 yards.
Left Halfback Dave Wynne and Fullback Claire Preininger did the major share of the pigskin packing for the Brigadiers on their second successful goal-crossing foray.
The third period saw Preininger break loose for the longest gain of the evening, a 40-yard gallop through the center of the Tempe line. The gain was nullified by the fact that one of his teammates was holding on the play, and Arizona was penalized 15 yards, placing the ball back in their own territory. Preininger's drive had carried to the Tempe 13-yard line.
Hooten Gets Loose
At this point of the game, Hooten came to the front with two ground-gaining performances that were good for a total of 36 yards. He slipped through center for 11 yards on his first attempt, and then cut back and reversed his field to march to the Arizona 40-yard stripe on a 25-yard foray. Dave Wynne, Arizona safety man, finally brought Hooten down. The Tempe spurt was halted, however, on the Arizona 35-yard stripe when Preininger intercepted one of Hooten's passes. Bronco Smilanich, Arizona sophomore ball-toting flash, ripped off substantial gains as Arizona launched its final scoring thrust in the last period.
Climax of Drive
Preininger brought the drive to a glorious climax by smashing through center and driving 35 yards over the line for the final tally.
Wynne's attempted try for an extra point was low, and the final score stood Arizona 18, Tempe 0. Following the final Arizona score, Oliver rushed in practically a full new team and the gun ended the game deep in Tempe territory with Tempe in possession of the ball.
Earl (King Kong) Nolan, Arizona left tackle, was the outstanding lineman on the field for the Brigade. For Tempe, Everett Jenkins, left halfback, turned in a brilliant defensive game in backing up the Bulldogs' forward wall. Al Dalmolin, tackle, was a power on defense for the Bulldogs at his forward wall post.
The game was expected to develop into an aerial battle, but instead the Brigadiers resorted to straight rushing tactics to completely overwhelm their rivals.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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