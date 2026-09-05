Again in the second quarter, the Cats launched a sensational, driving game that netted another score, with Smith going over to bring the count to Arizona 12, Tempe 0.

Hit Skyways

It was during the second period that the Arizonans hit the skyways for their only aerial toss of the evening, a pass from Preininger to Warford that was good for 17 yards.

Left Halfback Dave Wynne and Fullback Claire Preininger did the major share of the pigskin packing for the Brigadiers on their second successful goal-crossing foray.

The third period saw Preininger break loose for the longest gain of the evening, a 40-yard gallop through the center of the Tempe line. The gain was nullified by the fact that one of his teammates was holding on the play, and Arizona was penalized 15 yards, placing the ball back in their own territory. Preininger's drive had carried to the Tempe 13-yard line.

Hooten Gets Loose

At this point of the game, Hooten came to the front with two ground-gaining performances that were good for a total of 36 yards. He slipped through center for 11 yards on his first attempt, and then cut back and reversed his field to march to the Arizona 40-yard stripe on a 25-yard foray. Dave Wynne, Arizona safety man, finally brought Hooten down. The Tempe spurt was halted, however, on the Arizona 35-yard stripe when Preininger intercepted one of Hooten's passes. Bronco Smilanich, Arizona sophomore ball-toting flash, ripped off substantial gains as Arizona launched its final scoring thrust in the last period.

Climax of Drive