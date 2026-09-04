Tries Offense

Tempe made its first attempt at advancing the ball, and after two line plays and an offside penalty on Arizona, the Bulldogs chalked up their first down of the contest. An exchange of punts followed, after which Rudy Lavik’s bunch pulled off one of the offensive gems of the evening, a forward pass tacked on to a lateral that advanced the ball to Arizona’s 38-yard marker. The Bulldogs elected to punt from that point, the kick being taken by Sidney Woods, Cat safety man, deep in Arizona territory. On the next play, Woods made it a first down on his 35-yard line, and was immediately followed in the ground-gaining process by Claire Preininger, who broke through his own left tackle and went on a 49-yard jaunt to place the ball in “pay-off” territory. Woods made 10 yards more, but Arizona drew a five-yard penalty for being offside. Preininger made up the difference by knifing through the Tempe line to place the ball on the seven-yard line. Two plays by Woods and Preininger placed the ball on the one-yard marker, from where it was taken over by Woods. Preininger’s kick split up the uprights for the extra point.