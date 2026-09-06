On the next play, Fritsch broke loose from a melee at center, evaded the secondary and safety and romped unhindered over the goal line.

Invaders Weak

Outside of Fritsch’s pay-dirt jaunt, the invaders failed to show a thing at advancing the ball, gaining 89 yards from scrimmage against 34 lost. The Cats, on the other hand, picked up 299 yards from scrimmage and 16 first downs against Tempe’s two.

Smilanich alone accounted for a little over one-third of the entire yardage picked up by the Wildcats by roaming 102 yards. He averaged a little over 10 yards per try, which is mighty fancy hoofing in any football league in the country.

In only one department, punting, did the invaders outshine the home forces. In eight kicks, Tempe averaged 35 and one-half yards, while the Cats averaged 25 and one-half yards in three attempts.

Thirty-eight Cats in Tilt

Thirty-eight men saw action in the contest for the Wildcats, as Oliver used practically every man on the entire bench.

At times during the last quarter, Arizona showed a tendency to fumble and lost two golden scoring opportunities through allowing the pigskin to slip away.

Sid Woods, blonde-haired Yuma youth, who started for the Wildcats at the left half berth, turned in a number of brilliant gains, picking up 28 yards in four tries for an average of seven yards.

Another star was uncovered in Fullback Ross, who alternated at the pile-driving berth with Nielsen. Both averaged five yards per try.