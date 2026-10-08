Arizona State gained 153 yards rushing and 46 passing for 199 total offense against 66-45—111 for Arizona. The Devils controlled the ball 16 minutes, 32 seconds of the first half and Arizona 13:28.

Williams had 71 yards rushing, Sproul 37 and Robinson 34. Hill was Arizona's leading rusher with 31.

Arizona State finally got a break at the start of the third quarter when Moore recovered a Hill fumble on the UA 29 and converted it into a touchdown that came on another Sproul to Jefferson pass, this one good for seven yards. Mortensen added the extra point to make the score 17-14 in favor of ASU with just under 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Arizona got the ball on its own 20 with 2:27 left in the third period. Schock, breaking tackles along the way, bulled his way 25 yards down the sideline to the UA 47.

Two passes by Hill fell incomplete, and on third down Hill pitched a little screen pass to Randolph, who broke a couple of tackles to get into the clear and then took off for the goal line with Bell running ahead of him, harassing the only tackler who had a shot. The play covered 53 yards and made the score 21-17 in favor of the Wildcats after Pistor's kick, which came with 1:15 left in the quarter.

Arizona State came right back with an 80-yard, 13-play drive to regain the lead on a one-yard plunge by Sproul with 12:18 left in the game.

Sproul started the drive with a 24-yard pass to Jefferson. Mucker grabbed a key third-down pass for a first down at the UA 30 and Williams dashed to the 15 and Sproul hit Mucker again at the four. It took three plays to get it in from there.