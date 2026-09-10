Arizona and Tempe shared the first half of play. It was all Wildcat in the opening half. The Cats went to their first half touchdown three minutes after the game opened.

The Wildcat line shoved Tempe into the hole after the opening kickoff, and Tempe was forced to kick out from its own end zone. Beall’s punt went out of bounds on the Tempe 30 and on the first Wildcat play, Hall, on a pitch-out around his own left end, galloped beautifully to score. Goff’s conversion was wide and Cats held a 6-0 edge.

Arizona got another break when a lateral pass from Beall was touched by Arizona’s Smith as the ball went out of bounds on the Tempe 32-yard line. The Cats went to the 15, but from there a passing attack was ineffective and the march fell flat.

After that, Tempe’s running attack was stopped cold, and the Wildcats went on another scoring march only to have a touchdown romp of 31 yards called back on an offside penalty. The first quarter ended with the ball in Arizona possession on the Tempe 21.

Drive to Eight

The Cats drove to the eight where another passing attack missed and Tempe took over on downs. An offsides penalty pushed the ball back to the Tempe three. Three plays later, Warren — the difference in the Tempe offensive over the first quarter — took a pitchout and galloped 82 yards down the sidelines to the Arizona eight-yard line where he was knocked out of bounds.