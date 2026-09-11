Tempe kicked off to open the game, and on the kick the ball struck an Arizona lineman, bounded back into the Sun Angels’ forward wall where White recovered. The Sun Devils moved all the way to the Arizona 18, but on the next play, as the rain came down, Woodburn intercepted a Coleman pass and the threat was ended.

On the exchange of punts, Woodburn and Morrison broke through to block White's attempt kick and Woodburn took the ball and raced all the way to the Tempe 12. The play was ruled out, however, because of offsides by the Wildcats.

The Sun Devils moved into Arizona territory but were stopped again and White kicked to Wolgast on the four. The pint-sized Arizona scat-back raced from there to the 21 and the Wildcats started their goal-ward march. The series went like this: Hall for 10; Wolgast for two; Hall for three and then Hall again for first down on the UA 46.

Wolgast Gets One

Then Wolgast picked up one. Hall drove for three and Peterson lateraled to Wolgast, who goes for first down to the Tempe 39. Wolgast made four more, but a Tempe penalty for offsides gave Arizona an extra yard and a first on the 30. Wolgast, on a quick-opener, went to the Tempe 28 and then Hall made six more. Carrillo took one as the quarter ended.

On the very first play of the second period, Wolgast took a handoff from Peterson and sped niftily to score from 21 yards out without a hand placed upon him. Tackett missed the conversion try.