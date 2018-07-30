Arizona is in the process of updating its football roster for training camp, and there are some significant changes.
None is bigger than the absence of sophomore cornerback Tony Wallace.
Wallace was expected to compete with Lorenzo Burns for the starting spot opposite Jace Whittaker – or, at worst, serve as the third cornerback.
A UA official confirmed that Wallace is no longer on the roster but couldn’t provide any further explanation. Wallace missed two seasons in high school because of academics.
Arizona also recently learned it wouldn't have the services of freshman corner Jhevon Hill, but short-term help appears to be on the way.
Tim Hough, a graduate transfer from UNLV, is expected to be part of the team, although he hadn't been added to the online roster as of Monday.
Hough originally committed to Oregon, but he isn't listed on the Ducks roster. The UA online phonebook includes a graduate student named Tim Hough.
Hough attended the same Vegas high school, Desert Pines, as Wallace. Desert Pines also produced UA linebacker Tony Fields II and offensive lineman Edgar Burrola.
Hough appeared in 29 games for UNLV from 2015-17. He intercepted four passes in '15 but none the past two seasons. He totaled 78 tackles, including three for losses, and eight passes defensed. He would be eligible immediately.
Although not listed on the roster as of Monday, the Star has learned that former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol is expected to transfer to Arizona. A former four-star recruit, Marchiol redshirted as a freshman last year, when he was plagued by injuries. He recently left the A&M program.
Marchiol was recruited by Kevin Sumlin, who’s also reuniting with offensive lineman Robert Congel. Congel played for the Aggies last year in a limited role. It’s unclear whether either Marchiol or Congel will be eligible this season.
Arizona also has added walk-on receiver William Gunnell, the older brother of quarterback Grant Gunnell, who verbally committed to the Wildcats earlier this year. William Gunnell also redshirted as a freshman at A&M last year.
As previously reported, offensive lineman Maisen Knight and defensive ends Francisco Nelson and Jose Ramirez are no longer with the team. One other player who’s absent from the roster: veteran linebacker Carrington Vaughn, whose UA career was derailed by injuries.
Sophomore safety Scottie Young Jr. remains on the roster. Young, who started most of last year, was suspended for spring football for unspecified reasons. It’s expected that he’ll be reinstated for this season.
Two other previously reported transfers who have popped up on the roster: punter Dylan Klumph and receiver Joshua Szott. Klumph is a grad transfer from Cal who’s expected to serve as the Wildcats’ starting punter this year.
Arizona officially reports for training camp Thursday. The Wildcats begin practicing Friday.